The two have been together for a while now, so why not?

We didn't see this coming…Usher got married at the Super Bowl.

As we were focused on the game, Taylor Swift, and the musician's halftime performance, apparently Usher had wedding bells on his mind, TMZ reports. He married his girlfriend, Jennifer Goicoechea, on Sunday.

Usher gets married in Vegas on Super Bowl Sunday

It's unclear if the marriage occurred before or after the big game. However, all signs seem to indicate it was after the show. That might make more sense so the pressure of a good show could be off Usher, and he could solely focus on the wedding and smashing cake in his bride's face (okay, that didn't happen as far as we know).

They obtained a marriage license on Feb. 8. With it, they had up to a year to say “I do.” However, it must have been the right time and place because it's official. The couple were officially hitched at the Super Bowl after-party, wearing their rings.

This isn't a sudden romance by any means. They've been together since 2019 and have two kids together. As for Usher, it's his third marriage. Before Goicoechea, he was married to Tameka Foster and Grace Harry.

February 11 will be quite the day to be remembered for their marriage. After all, Usher gave a stellar halftime show that received mostly rave reviews. That's hard to do for a Super Bowl halftime performance, where it has to be incredible, or it'll get scrutinized for years to come.

What's on everyone's mind now is WHERE exactly they were married and what the ceremony looked like. After all, in Sin City, you can have Elvis marry you. That would be quite the photo op to see one legendary singer (well, impressionist) marry Usher — another music icon.