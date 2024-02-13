Usher is an American R&B Singer, actor, and recently Super Bowl performer. Let's look at Usher's net worth in 2024.

Usher's net worth in 2024 is $180 million. The R&B singer has turned an early music career into philanthropy and acting opportunities.

What is Usher's net worth in 2024?: $180 million (estimate)

The Texas native is one of the most recognizable figures in the world, cementing his legacy after headlining the Super Bowl 58 Halftime Show. Usher's net worth in 2024 sits at about $180 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Usher Raymond IV was born on Oct. 14, 1978, and grew up in Chattanooga, Tenn. His mother, Jonette, and his father, Usher Raymond II, recognized that he had a vocal gift from the beginning.

They entered him into the local church choir in Chattanooga, but Usher quickly outgrew the Tennessee town. His parents moved the family to Atlanta, where Usher recorded music professionally and performed at events.

Usher's early start

Usher performed on Star Search when he was 13, which led LaFace Records to arrange an audition with the co-founder. He impressed the record label instantly, and they signed him to the company. Usher's mother decided to leave her job and become his manager.

It wasn't all smooth sailing for Usher, as the emergence of puberty gave him difficulties in his singing voice. LaFace paused recording on the album and sent Usher to New York to become a pupil of Puff Daddy. On Aug. 30, 1994, Usher debuted his self-titled album and reached No. 25 on the Billboard charts.

Usher released his second album in September 1997. The lead single, You Make Me Wanna, reached No. 1 in the UK and became his first platinum album in the US. The album is six-time platinum certified.

Usher's third album had two songs reach the top of the Billboard Top 100, and U Remind Me won Usher a Grammy for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance. He won the same award for U Don't Have to Call in 2002.

Usher releases Confessions

18 years ago today Usher released his fourth album “Confessions” featuring “Yeah!,” “Burn,” & more. It debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 selling 1.1 million copies first week & is certified diamond. It also won 3 Grammys and is second best selling album of the 2000’s in the US. pic.twitter.com/OkzFl1yCol — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) March 23, 2022

Usher's fourth album was the highlight of his music career. It sold 1.1 million copies at its debut in March 2004, the highest first-week number ever by a male R&B Artist.

The single “Yeah!” was at No. 1 for six weeks. It earned Usher plenty of awards and accolades, including three Grammy awards.

Confessions was the peak, as Usher's next five albums had success but nowhere close to his first four. Here I Stand, Raymond v. Raymond, Looking 4 Myself, Hard II Love, and A were the five albums.

In March 2023, Usher released the single GLU, his first in over two years. He then released his latest album, Coming Home, just days before headlining the Super Bowl 58 Halftime Show.

Usher contributed to many other songs and albums, including collaborations with Mariah Carey, R. Kelly, and Justin Bieber. Usher's accolades have included 18 Billboard Awards, eight American Music Awards, and eight Grammy Awards.

Usher's other interests

Usher and music manager Scooter Braun co-founded a record company called Raymond Braun Media Group in 2008. They created the company with Island Def Jam to debut teenager Justin Bieber.

Braun brought Bieber to Usher for a tryout after discovering him on YouTube. Usher immediately brought Bieber to Island Def Jam's LA Reid, and a deal was reached.

Usher founded a nonprofit charity called New Look. It aims to provide young people with a new outlook on life through education and real-world experiences. The company is located in many major cities across the United States.

The National Civil Rights Museum awarded Usher with the Freedom Award. The Freedom Award is given to people who have worked tirelessly for justice, equality, civil and human rights.

Usher has also tested his acting chops, making appearances in She's All That, The Faculty, Moesha, and In The Mix. He also has co-ownership of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Tidal.