USMNT and AC Milan's Yunus Musah is embracing the comparisons with former Rossoneri and Barcelona star Franck Kessie

AC Milan‘s Yunus Musah is embracing the comparisons with former Rossoneri star Franck Kessie, reported by GOAL. The USMNT sensation expressing his eagerness to follow in the footsteps of the Ivorian midfielder who clinched Serie A title glory during his tenure at San Siro.

At just 20 years old, Musah is poised to assume a pivotal role in Milan's midfield, akin to the combative style that characterized Kessie's impactful contributions before his move to Camp Nou in 2022. The American midfielder views the parallels with Kessie as a positive endorsement, acknowledging the Ivorian's excellence during his time with the Italian giants.

Musah shared his sentiments with Sport Mediaset, stating, “For me, it's nice that they call me the new Kessie because he was a very good player for Milan. So it's a good and very positive thing that they talk about me as Kessie. I try to improve, to play my game, and to help Milan like he did.”

Despite his relative lack of experience compared to Kessie, who now plies his trade in Saudi Arabia with Al-Ahli, Musah sees his move to Milan from Valencia as a significant step in his career. The young talent expressed his satisfaction with joining one of the world's best teams, emphasizing the club's rich history of Champions League success.

Reflecting on his 14 appearances for Milan since the summer transfer, Musah emphasized his commitment to doing his best for the team and contributing to their pursuit of major honors. Beyond club aspirations, Musah is also focused on aiding the USMNT in their quest for success in the CONCACAF Nations League finals and the upcoming Copa America, which will be hosted on home soil next summer.

What's next for Yunus Musah at AC Milan?

As Yunus Musah continues to make strides in his career, the “new Franck Kessie” is poised to leave an indelible mark at AC Milan and further enhance his reputation on both the domestic and international stages.