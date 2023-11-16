Brenden and Paxten Aaronson are poised to become the first siblings to play together for the USMNT in over three decades

In a potentially historic moment for American soccer, brothers Brenden and Paxten Aaronson are poised to become the first siblings to play together for the U.S. men's national team in over three decades, reported by GOAL. As the USMNT seeks qualification for the Copa America, the brothers, who have a shared history of basement battles, are eager to make their mark and potentially feature together on the field.

Brenden, an established player with 2022 World Cup experience, stands as a key figure in the squad. In contrast, Paxten, the younger sibling, is a budding talent who made his USMNT debut earlier this year. Their paths have converged in the national team setup, presenting a unique opportunity for familial collaboration.

Earlier this year, the Aaronson brothers entered the record books as the ninth set of siblings to represent the USMNT. Against Trinidad and Tobago, they have the chance to become the eighth set to share the field during a match since 1988, following in the footsteps of Ken and Steve Snow.

With injuries sidelining Christian Pulisic and Tim Weah, Brenden Aaronson is likely to feature prominently in the upcoming match, possibly securing a starting role. Paxten, recognized for his goal-scoring prowess, remains a viable option, showcasing the depth of talent within the family.

USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter expressed confidence in Paxten Aaronson's abilities, emphasizing his quickness, goal-scoring instincts, and suitability as a winger. The brothers' potential joint appearance signifies a significant milestone for the Aaronson family, and as they aim for a memorable night, it could mark the beginning of a recurrent theme in U.S. soccer for the next decade.