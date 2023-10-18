Argentine football fans received bittersweet news as Angel Di Maria, one of their most cherished players, announced his retirement from international football after Copa America 2024, reported by GOAL. The 35-year-old winger, who has been a consistent force for La Albiceleste, revealed his decision during an emotional interview with Todo Pasa. Di Maria's retirement marks the end of an era for Argentina, as they bid farewell to a player whose contributions were instrumental in their recent triumphs.

Di Maria's international journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. With 134 caps and 29 goals for Argentina, he etched his name into the nation's footballing history. His pivotal role in Argentina's victories at the Copa America in 2021 and the World Cup in 2022 will forever be remembered. Di Maria's ability to shine in crucial moments, including scoring decisive goals in finals against Brazil and France, solidified his legacy as a true legend of the game.

During his interview, Di Maria shared a touching moment he had with his longtime friend and teammate, Lionel Messi, at Paris Saint-Germain. Expressing his gratitude, Di Maria told Messi, “The only thing I'm grateful for is to have been able to play with you in a club, to be able to see you every day.” These words reflect the camaraderie and respect shared between two footballing icons.

As Argentina gears up for their upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifying match against Peru, fans will undoubtedly cherish every moment Angel Di Maria spends on the pitch. His retirement announcement serves as a reminder of the incredible talent and dedication he brought to the national team. While his departure leaves a void, Argentina will forever celebrate Angel Di Maria's unforgettable contributions, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of footballers in the country.