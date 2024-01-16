USMNT star Christian Pulisic is setting his sights on a victory in Copa America 2024, determined to dethrone Lionel Messi and Argentina

USMNT star Christian Pulisic is setting his sights on a historic victory in Copa America 2024, determined to dethrone Lionel Messi and Argentina on home soil, reported by GOAL. Pulisic, currently showcasing sensational form with AC Milan, believes the USMNT has a “great opportunity” to clinch the coveted title in the upcoming tournament.

Pulisic's stellar performances for the Rossoneri recently earned him the title of Serie A's best player in December, with two goals and two assists in just five games. Riding high on this resurgence at the club level, Pulisic envisions a podium finish for the USMNT in Copa America, which kicks off in June. The forward is confident in the team's capabilities and is eager to showcase their prowess against the world's best.

Expressing his ambitious goal, Pulisic stated, “Of course, the goal is to win the tournament. That's how we look at things. We have a good young team, and this is a great opportunity for us to play against the world's best and hopefully show the world what we can do.”

The landscape of soccer in the United States has witnessed a significant shift with the arrival of Messi at Inter Miami. Pulisic acknowledges the booming soccer culture, evident in skyrocketing ticket prices for Miami matches. With Messi preparing for his first full season on U.S. shores, Pulisic anticipates further growth in the popularity and success of soccer in the country.

“There's just so much buzz around the sport,” Pulisic added. “And I think it's only going to get better in the next few years.”

As Christian Pulisic aims for Copa America glory, he recognizes the rising enthusiasm for soccer in the United States. The USMNT star will continue his exceptional form into the summer, eyeing a historic achievement for the Stars and Stripes. Fans can catch Pulisic back in action during the CONCACAF Nations League semifinal against Jamaica in March, while he remains focused on immediate assignments with Milan, returning to the pitch against Udinese in Serie A on Saturday. The soccer world eagerly awaits Pulisic's continued success and the thrilling competition at Copa America 2024.