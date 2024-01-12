USMNT star Christian Pulisic has claimed the Serie A Player of the Month award for December while donning the AC Milan colors

In a testament to his swift impact, USMNT star Christian Pulisic has claimed the Serie A Player of the Month award for December while donning the AC Milan colors, reported by GOAL. Despite only joining Milan a few months ago, Pulisic's dynamic performances have already left an indelible mark.

The 25-year-old attacker showcased his prowess by contributing two goals and two assists in five games throughout December, earning him the prestigious accolade. Pulisic's arrival at AC Milan, following a transfer from Chelsea last summer for £18 million ($22 million), has injected vitality into Stefano Pioli's team.

While Milan faces challenges in the Champions League and Coppa Italia, sitting nine points behind league leaders Inter, Pulisic's individual brilliance has shone through. This season, he has notched up seven goals and six assists across all competitions, providing a much-needed spark in Milan's campaign.

Despite Milan's recent Coppa Italia exit at the hands of Atalanta, Pulisic's resilience remains evident. Now, he and his teammates must regroup swiftly for a crucial clash against Jose Mourinho's Roma on Sunday, where they aim to make strides in the Serie A standings.

Former Chelsea teammate Ruben Loftus-Cheek attests to Christian Pulisic's revitalization at the San Siro, emphasizing the American's newfound energy and impact. Pulisic's ability to adapt and thrive in Italy has not only earned him individual recognition but has also become a driving force for AC Milan in their pursuit of success. As the season progresses, Pulisic's contributions will likely play a pivotal role in Milan's quest for silverware.