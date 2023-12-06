AC Milan's star player and USMNT sensation, Christian Pulisic, recently shared some insights into his performance secrets, like a good haircut

AC Milan‘s star player and USMNT sensation, Christian Pulisic, recently shared some insights into his performance secrets, revealing a unique factor that contributes to his confidence on the pitch, having a good haircut, reported by GOAL. In a creative video interview, part of a collaboration between U.S. Soccer and Volkswagen, Pulisic engaged in trick shot challenges with an entertaining twist.

When asked about the small things that boost his confidence during matches, Pulisic emphasized the underrated impact of a good haircut, stating, “I think a good haircut is underrated. Sometimes when you look good, you play good.” This revelation provided fans with a glimpse into the subtle yet significant aspects that contribute to Pulisic's remarkable performance on the field.

As part of the fun challenges, Pulisic attempted trick shots, and when faced with the task of translating ‘little thing' into Italian, he showcased his budding language skills by responding with ‘cose piccole.' This playful interaction demonstrated the 25-year-old winger's engagement with the culture during his initial months in Milan.

Since his £17 million ($22 million) summer transfer from Chelsea to AC Milan, Pulisic has found his stride, scoring five goals in 12 Serie A appearances. His impressive form marks a stark contrast to his final season at Stamford Bridge. Pulisic's relaxed demeanor in the video aligns with his reported enjoyment of life in Milan.

Looking ahead, Christian Pulisic and Milan are focused on their Serie A campaign, with a challenging fixture against Atalanta on the horizon. Following that, they will shift their attention to a crucial Champions League group stage clash against Newcastle on December 13. Pulisic's impact on and off the pitch continues to make waves, with fans eagerly anticipating his contributions in upcoming matches.