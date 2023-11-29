In a dramatic Champions League clash, AC Milan, led by USMNT star Christian Pulisic, faced a setback against Borussia Dortmund

In a dramatic Champions League clash on Tuesday, AC Milan, led by USMNT star Christian Pulisic, faced a setback against Dortmund, leaving their path to the knockout stage uncertain, reported by GOAL. Milan fell 3-1 to Dortmund, putting their advancement hopes in jeopardy.

The match kicked off with intense action, witnessing penalties for both teams within minutes of each other. However, Milan missed a golden opportunity when Olivier Giroud's penalty was saved by Dortmund's Gregor Kobel in the sixth minute. Dortmund, in contrast, capitalized on their penalty chance, with Marco Reus finding the net just four minutes later. Milan, determined to bounce back, equalized in the 37th minute through a goal from Samuel Chukwueze, leveling the score at halftime.

Dortmund, determined to secure their place in the Round of 16, took control in the second half. Jamie Bynoe-Gittens emerged as the match-winner, delivering a well-placed shot past Milan's goalkeeper. Karim Adeyemi extended Dortmund's lead to 3-1, securing the crucial three points in the tightly contested group.

With this victory, Dortmund solidified their spot in the Round of 16 with 10 points from five games. USMNT star Christian Pulisic and AC Milan, however, face an uphill battle. To advance, they need a victory against Newcastle and hope for a Dortmund win or draw against PSG in the final group match. If it comes down to goal difference, Milan must beat Newcastle by five goals to equal PSG's standing. The challenging scenario adds suspense to the upcoming league matches, with Milan taking on Frosinone and Dortmund facing a crucial clash against Bayer Leverkusen. The focus remains on the decisive group stage finales, where Dortmund will face PSG, and Milan will battle Newcastle in two weeks.