USMNT stars Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah were unable to rescue AC Milan in the Coppa Italia as their hopes were dashed vs Atalanta

USMNT stars Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah were unable to rescue AC Milan in the Coppa Italia as their hopes were dashed in a 2-1 loss to Atalanta, reported by GOAL. Despite Musah's return from injury and Pulisic's efforts, Milan's journey in the domestic cup and the UEFA Champions League came to an end.

The match saw a burst of action just before halftime, with Rafael Leao scoring for Milan in the 45th minute, only for Atalanta to swiftly equalize through Teun Koopmeiners. Koopmeiners then put Atalanta ahead with a penalty in the 59th minute, a lead they held onto despite Milan's late efforts. The game also saw a late red card for Milan's Angelo Mirante as Atalanta secured their spot in the Coppa Italia semifinals.

Milan's defeat means their dream of Coppa Italia glory was shattered, following their earlier exit from the Champions League. However, they remain in contention in Serie A, where they will need a strong second half of the season to challenge league leaders Inter and Juventus.

Atalanta's victory propels them into the semifinals to face Fiorentina, while Lazio awaits in the other semifinal. Meanwhile, Milan's Musah made a return to the starting lineup after battling injury, showing promise despite being unable to convert his chances. On the other hand, Pulisic had a late opportunity saved. Milan's focus will now shift to their upcoming Serie A clash against Roma as they aim to maintain their position near the top of the league standings.

In summary, despite the disappointment in the Coppa Italia, both Yunus Musah and Christian Pulisic showcased their determination and potential, setting the stage for an intriguing continuation of their journey with AC Milan.