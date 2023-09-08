USMNT star Christian Pulisic has expressed his desire to eventually play in Major League Soccer (MLS) later in his career. However, the AC Milan forward clarified that such a move is not on the horizon in the near future.

Currently playing in Serie A for AC Milan, Pulisic has spent a significant portion of his professional career in Europe, having previously been with Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea.

During a recent appearance on Tim Ream's podcast, ‘The American Dream,' Pulisic was asked if he would like to return to MLS. He responded, “Absolutely, I'd love to. Not in the, you know, near-near future for sure, but yeah, I absolutely would love to. Towards the end of my career, I'd love to.”

Pulisic is widely regarded as one of the top American talents in soccer and has contributed to raising the profile of the sport in the United States. He acknowledges the importance of growing the sport further and sees himself as a potential ambassador for this growth.

He said, “I want to grow the sport in this country more than anyone, it's super important to me. I think I've seen, just coming back in the last however long my career has been, how much the game has grown. It's awesome to see. If I can be a small part in that, and hopefully — like I said, towards the end of my career — come back and build a little bit more excitement around the game and have our best American players playing in MLS, I think it's gonna help a lot.”

Pulisic's journey in professional soccer began at a young age when he moved to Borussia Dortmund at 15. He later joined Chelsea and made history by becoming a Champions League winner with the club. In July 2023, he made a €22 million (£19m/$24m) transfer to AC Milan.

While USMNT star Christian Pulisic currently plies his trade in Europe, his desire to eventually return to MLS reflects the growing allure of American soccer and the impact of players like him on the sport's popularity in the United States.