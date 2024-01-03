In a surprising move during AC Milan's recent Coppa Italia clash against Cagliari, USMNT star Christian Pulisic was tested in a new position

In a surprising move during AC Milan‘s recent Coppa Italia clash against Cagliari, USMNT star Christian Pulisic was tested in a new position by manager Stefano Pioli, reported by GOAL. Despite entering the game in the 70th minute, Pulisic showcased his versatility and made an immediate impact, providing an assist to Rafael Leao for a late stoppage-time goal in Milan's 4-1 victory.

Pioli, who typically employs a 4-2-3-1 formation, experimented with Pulisic playing through the middle, flanked by Leao and Samuel Chukwueze. When questioned about this tactical adjustment, Pioli expressed his admiration for Pulisic's intelligence on the field, stating, “I would really like Pulisic as a Trequartista [advanced playmaker], he's a very intelligent player.”

Pulisic, who joined Milan from Chelsea last summer, has been in sensational form for the Rossoneri. With 12 goal contributions in 23 matches across all competitions, he has quickly become a key player for the Lombardi-based outfit. Notably, Pulisic ended a 100-plus day goal drought for Milan by assisting Leao in the recent Coppa Italia encounter.

The American forward had a stellar end to 2023, scoring the decisive goal against Sassuolo in a 1-0 victory. His positive run of form continued into 2024, as Pulisic completed 13 out of 14 attempted passes against Cagliari in his brief cameo appearance.

Looking ahead, Pioli may persist with these tactical experiments when AC Milan faces Empoli over the weekend, especially as the team aims to climb the Serie A standings. Currently sitting in 19th place, Milan will rely on Christian Pulisic's recent performances as they seek a routine win at Stadio Comunale Carlo Castellani on Saturday afternoon. The USMNT star's adaptability and impact on various positions could prove crucial for Milan's resurgence in the league.