USMNT star Christian Pulisic and AC Milan finds themselves on the brink of Champions League elimination as they enter the final day of the group stage, desperately needing a win and some favorable outcomes from other matches to keep their hopes alive, reported by GOAL.

The Rossoneri's journey in the 2023-24 Champions League has been far from straightforward. With a record of 1 win, 1 draw, and 2 losses in five matches, they've faced challenges in finding the back of the net, scoring only three goals and securing two clean sheets. Despite their struggles, they head into a decisive clash against The Magpies with a glimmer of hope.

Their campaign kicked off with back-to-back goalless draws against Newcastle and Dortmund, followed by a tough 3-0 defeat to PSG on matchday three. However, they roared back with a 2-1 victory over PSG in the subsequent match, providing a lifeline. Unfortunately, a 3-1 loss to Dortmund on matchday five complicated their situation.

As they prepare for matchday six, AC Milan's fate hangs in the balance. Only Borussia Dortmund has secured a spot in the knockout stages, leaving the qualification battle wide open. To advance to the round-of-16, Milan and Christian Pulisic must secure a victory against Newcastle and hope for a Dortmund win against PSG.

The scenario is clear: it's all-or-nothing for Milan. If they fail to secure three points, their Champions League journey will come to an end. However, a win against Newcastle, coupled with a PSG win or draw against Dortmund, could see Milan finish third in the group, granting them passage to the UEFA Europa League knockout playoffs. The stakes are high, and Milan is in must-win territory to keep their European aspirations alive.