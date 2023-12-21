In Stefano Pioli's tactical playbook at AC Milan, USMNT star Christian Pulisic offers the Serie A giants a unique edge

In Stefano Pioli's tactical playbook at AC Milan, USMNT star Christian Pulisic has emerged as an anchor, offering the Serie A giants a unique edge, reported by GOAL. The USMNT star, secured in a summer transfer deal with Chelsea, was initially expected to inject attacking flair, a role he has fulfilled by achieving career milestones in both goals and assists.

However, Pulisic's significance goes beyond the scoreline; his notable work rate and two-way contributions have become instrumental for Milan. Unlike some of his attacking counterparts, Pulisic can be relied upon to give his best effort defensively and offensively. According to insights shared by Pioli in an exclusive tactics seminar, Milan strategically structures their play to encourage opponents to direct their attacks away from Pulisic's side of the field. This approach is rooted in Pulisic's willingness to track back, a quality that sets him apart from the talismanic forward Rafael Leao on the opposite flank.

This tactical adjustment has proven fruitful, with Pulisic actively engaged in all areas of the pitch. Impressively, he ranks among the top players in various statistical categories, including distance covered while sprinting, shots on target, successful dribbles, and key passes. Notably, only two teammates, Tijjani Reijnders and Yunus Musah, have covered more ground while sprinting this season.

What's next for USMNT star Christian Pulisic?

As Milan's strategy continues to pay dividends, USMNT's Christian Pulisic's dynamic presence holds the promise of further impact, offering a versatile and industrious force in both defensive and offensive phases of play. Milan faces Salernitana in the Serie A tomorrow.