AC Milan and USMNT dynamic talent, Yunus Musah, is basking in the joy of being "back on track" but will miss the next Champions League game

AC Milan and USMNT dynamic talent, Yunus Musah, is basking in the joy of being “back on track” after his instrumental role in helping the team secure a crucial 1-0 victory against Fiorentina in Serie A. The 20-year-old United States international has seamlessly integrated into the squad since his summer move from Valencia, showcasing versatility and skill on the pitch.

In the recent Serie A encounter, Musah played a significant part, contributing 84 minutes to the team's success. The decisive moment came from a penalty scored by Theo Hernandez, breaking Milan's four-game winless streak in the league. Musah, along with compatriot Christian Pulisic, played an influential role in the buildup, earning three vital points for Stefano Pioli's side.

The victory holds particular significance for Milan, as they faced scrutiny during their recent dip in form. Stefano Pioli, the coach who led Milan to a title-winning campaign, has been under pressure, making the win against Fiorentina essential for re-establishing team morale.

Musah, expressing his satisfaction on social media, declared, “Back on track.” However, this positive momentum will experience a temporary pause as Musah will miss Milan's upcoming Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, reported by GOAL. This absence results from Musah accumulating three yellow cards in European competition this season, triggering a suspension for the talented midfielder.

What's next for Yunus Musah and AC Milan?

While USMNT star Yunus Musah will be sidelined for this fixture, Milan aims to continue their positive trajectory in both Serie A and the Champions League. The team, currently sitting in third place in Serie A, seeks success on multiple fronts under the guidance of Stefano Pioli. The Champions League presents a significant challenge, and Milan will strive to overcome Musah's absence and secure a favorable result against Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.