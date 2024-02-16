USMNT stars Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah secured a victory against Rennes in the first leg of their Europa League clash with AC Milan

In a dominant display, USMNT stars Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah secured a convincing 3-0 victory against Rennes in the first leg of their Europa League clash with AC Milan, reported by GOAL. Rossoneri sits in a comfortable position for the next round.

AC Milan's Ruben Loftus-Cheek emerged as the hero of the match, contributing two crucial goals to give the Italian giants a significant advantage. Loftus-Cheek's first goal came in the 32nd minute, breaking the deadlock and setting the tone for Milan's dominance in the first half. He swiftly followed up with his second goal early in the second half, putting the game out of reach with a close-range finish just two minutes into the latter 45.

Rafael Leao added Milan's third goal, further solidifying their position for progression in the Europa League. Despite the upcoming away trip to France, Milan's stellar performance in the first leg makes them strong contenders for the knockout rounds.

The victory provides relief for manager Stefano Pioli, who has faced criticism for the team's results this season. Milan's impressive display, especially against a challenging opponent like Rennes, should alleviate some of the pressure on Pioli and instill confidence as they pursue success in the Europa League.

While USMNT star Christian Pulisic didn't steal the spotlight in this particular match, Loftus-Cheek earned the Man of the Match honors. Pulisic, formerly with Chelsea, showcased his skills on the ball, contributing to Milan's attacking prowess, even if he didn't directly contribute to a goal.

Yunus Musah, making only his second start since December, delivered an impressive performance in the midfield. Completing nearly all his passes, creating a chance, and winning multiple duels, Musah made a compelling case for a regular spot in the starting XI for Serie A matches.

The win sets AC Milan on a positive trajectory, allowing them to shift their focus back to Serie A, where they currently sit third, chasing Juventus and Inter. The team's next challenge awaits in a Serie A clash against Monza before returning to Europa League action against Rennes on February 22.

