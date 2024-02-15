USMNT stars Gio Reyna's recent loan move from Borussia Dortmund to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League has stirred criticism and concern

USMNT stars Gio Reyna‘s recent loan move from Borussia Dortmund to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League has stirred criticism and concern, particularly from former USMNT player Taylor Twellman, reported by GOAL. Despite being linked with clubs in France, Italy, and Spain, the 21-year-old chose a short-term agreement with Nottingham Forest, facilitated in part by connections to Cristiano Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes.

Twellman raised several worries regarding Reyna's decision-making. Changing representation, a shift in contacts, and the choice to leave a prestigious club like Dortmund for a team embroiled in a relegation battle are factors that have caught Twellman's attention. He questioned whether Nottingham Forest, struggling in the English Premier League, is the right fit for Reyna's playing style, emphasizing that La Liga might have been a more suitable environment.

Expressing concerns about Reyna's potential identity crisis and the impact on his career trajectory, Twellman highlighted the importance of this period for the player's self-discovery, especially with the upcoming CONCACAF Nations League finals and the 2024 Copa America on the horizon. Twellman fears that Reyna might find himself constantly searching for the right playing environment throughout his career.

Despite making two substitute appearances for Nottingham Forest, totaling 29 minutes, Gio Reyna is yet to experience a Premier League win with his new team. As Nottingham Forest strives to move away from the relegation zone, Reyna hopes for a more significant role in the upcoming match against West Ham. However, Twellman anticipates ongoing speculation about Reyna's future and how well he fits into various playing systems in the months ahead, emphasizing the critical juncture this period represents for the young talent.

