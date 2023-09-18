Folarin Balogun, the promising USMNT striker, has celebrated a significant milestone in his career by scoring his debut goal for AS Monaco, reported by GOAL. However, despite his impressive contribution, Monaco was unable to secure a victory in their latest Ligue 1 outing.

Balogun, who recently completed a high-profile €40 million (£34m/$43m) move from Arsenal to Monaco during the summer transfer window, is still adjusting to his new surroundings at Stade Louis II. His international commitments with the United States further delayed his acclimatization process, but the young striker is already displaying signs of promise.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In Monaco's recent clash against Lorient, Balogun came off the bench during the second half. Within just three minutes of his appearance, he demonstrated his sharpness and finishing ability by delivering a clinical left-footed strike from a tight angle, finding the back of the net to put Monaco ahead 2-1 at the time.

While the goal marked a memorable moment for Balogun personally, the match concluded in dramatic fashion. Lorient managed to secure an equalizer in the 98th minute, forcing Monaco to settle for a share of the points.

Despite the disappointment of not securing the desired result, Balogun took to social media to express his satisfaction with the achievement: “Unfortunately, we did not get the result we wanted, but I am happy to get my first goal for this team!”

Balogun's impressive goal-scoring prowess was on full display during a productive loan spell at Reims last season, where he netted an impressive 21 goals in Ligue 1. With a recent goal for the USMNT during the international break, Balogun aims to maintain these high standards throughout the remainder of the 2023-24 campaign.

As Folarin Balogun continues to adapt to life in Ligue 1 and hone his skills in the French top flight, AS Monaco fans will be eagerly anticipating more memorable moments and impactful contributions from the talented American striker.