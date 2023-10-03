Folarin Balogun, the USMNT star, has made a name for himself not only for his goal-scoring prowess but also for his iconic goal celebrations, reported by GOAL. The young striker, who has had stints at Arsenal and Monaco, once again paid homage to the legendary Thierry Henry with a memorable celebration.

Balogun bid farewell to North London over the summer, making a €40 million transfer to French football, following his successful loan spell at Reims during the 2022-23 season. His time at Monaco has seen its share of ups and downs, with two goals to his name and a couple of missed penalties, both in the same game. However, Balogun found the back of the net in his recent match against Marseille, allowing him to celebrate in front of the home supporters at Stade Louis II. In a nod to Arsenal icon Thierry Henry, he broke out the Frenchman's famous corner flag celebration routine.

The 22-year-old striker decided to leave Arsenal, where he had notched an impressive 21 goals during his loan spell at Reims. His desire for regular first-team opportunities led him to Monaco, where he is now enjoying life on the pitch. Despite the disappointment of missing two penalties in a 1-0 defeat to Nice, Balogun has received a “great response” from the fans and the club.

While Balogun has an array of goal celebrations in his repertoire, he seems to have a special fondness for paying tribute to Thierry Henry. He previously emulated the World Cup-winning Frenchman's corner flag routine when he scored against Paris Saint-Germain while playing for Reims back in January.

As Folarin Balogun continues to make his mark in both Monaco and the USMNT, fans can expect more exciting goals and celebrations from this young talent who is clearly inspired by the football legends who came before him.