In an exclusive chat with ESPN, 22-year-old Monaco striker and USMNT star Folarin Balogun unveiled his dream dinner party guests, and the football world is buzzing with excitement, reported by GOAL. Balogun didn't hesitate to name his top three choices, and they are nothing short of legendary: Diego Maradona, Ronaldo Nazario, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

When asked about his dream dinner companions, Balogun explained his choices, saying, “Definitely Maradona, feel like he's got stories, he's got stories for me. I'd say R9 as well, and then, I'd like to ask Cristiano a few questions as well.” His admiration for these iconic figures showcases his deep respect for the game's history and his eagerness to learn from the best.

The selection of Diego Maradona, often regarded as one of the greatest attacking midfielders ever, alongside Ronaldo Nazario and Cristiano Ronaldo, two of the finest strikers to grace the pitch, highlights Balogun's profound understanding and appreciation for football greatness. It's evident that these football legends have had a significant influence on his career and playing style.

As fans eagerly await Folarin Balogun's return to the pitch, his enthusiasm for football and his desire to immerse himself in its rich heritage are evident. This passion fuels his journey to greatness and inspires fans worldwide. Monaco supporters and USMNT enthusiasts alike eagerly anticipate Balogun's performance as he leads his team against Ligue 1 side Brest this Sunday. Stay tuned for more updates on Balogun's remarkable journey as he continues to make waves in the world of football.