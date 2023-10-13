Folarin Balogun, the USMNT and AS Monaco star, has shed light on the uncertainty surrounding his Arsenal future before his summer transfer to Ligue 1 side Monaco, reported by GOAL. Following his appearance for Arsenal in the 2023 MLS All-Star game against the best of MLS, Balogun returned to Arsenal unsure about his role in the 2023-24 season. Despite interest from Chelsea and Inter, Arsenal ultimately sold him to Monaco, a move that intrigued Balogun but left him with many questions.

Speaking about his discussions with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, Balogun revealed, “He didn't really say much. He encouraged me to keep going and mentioned that decisions about my future were being made by higher-ups. It was out of my hands.” Despite the uncertainty, Balogun remained composed, focusing on training and giving his best on the field. He enjoyed his time in London, spending moments with friends and family, while patiently waiting for the situation to unfold.

Since joining Monaco, Balogun has made an impressive start, securing a starting position and netting three goals in five games, in addition to providing an assist. Now, he is set to represent the USMNT in two international friendlies against Germany and Ghana, showcasing his talents on the international stage.

Folarin Balogun's journey reflects his resilience and determination to succeed despite uncertainties, demonstrating his commitment to making an impact both for his club and his national team. As he moves forward with Monaco and the USMNT, fans eagerly anticipate his continued success in the world of football.