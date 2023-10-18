In a remarkable comeback performance, Gio Reyna showcased his talent by scoring two crucial goals for the United States Men's National Team (USMNT) in a commanding 4-0 victory over Ghana, reported by ESPN. The match served as a testament to Reyna's resilience and determination, marking his first goals for the U.S. since 2021, but after the game Reyna still refused to talk with the reporters.

Reyna's impressive display came after the U.S. suffered a 3-1 defeat to Germany just days before. The 20-year-old midfielder seized his opportunity in Gregg Berhalter's starting XI, making a significant impact on the game. Reyna's goals not only contributed to the team's victory but also highlighted his return to form after recovering from a leg fracture sustained in June.

Having faced challenges off-field issues that limited his participation in last year's World Cup, Reyna's recent performance underscored his commitment to the team. Despite his reluctance to speak with reporters post-match, his actions on the field spoke volumes about his focus and ability, leaving fans and coaches alike impressed.

His first goal came early in the match, opening the scoring for the U.S. in the 10th minute. His second goal followed before halftime, capitalizing on an indirect free kick, brilliantly set up by Christian Pulisic. With these goals, Reyna not only secured the victory but also demonstrated his potential to be a key player for the USMNT moving forward.

Coach Berhalter praised Reyna's dedication and skill, emphasizing his ability to contribute significantly to the team's success. As Gio Reyna continues to regain his form and fitness, his resurgence provides a promising outlook for the USMNT, inspiring confidence in their upcoming challenges on the international stage.