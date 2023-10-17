The USMNT‘s upcoming clash with Ghana in a friendly has stirred memories of past encounters, notably the iconic moment in 2014 when a young John Brooks scored a dramatic late goal against Ghana, securing a memorable World Cup victory for the U.S. Yet, despite his historic contribution, Brooks has found himself sidelined from the national team for two years, raising questions among fans about his absence, reported by GOAL.

Brooks' extraordinary goal in the 2014 World Cup endeared him to fans worldwide. His disbelief mirrored that of the spectators as he comprehended the magnitude of his achievement. However, despite this magical moment, Brooks' journey with the USMNT has faced significant challenges.

While Brooks initially played a pivotal role under coach Jurgen Klinsmann, contributing to the team's efforts in the Copa America Centenario in 2016, he later encountered setbacks. In 2017, a torn thigh tendon sidelined him, coinciding with the USMNT's unfortunate loss to Trinidad & Tobago, which dashed their World Cup dreams.

Under coach Gregg Berhalter, Brooks experienced fluctuations in form and performance. Although he displayed promise during the 2021 Nations League triumph over Mexico, he gradually faded from the national team scene. Berhalter, citing Brooks' recent performances, made the difficult decision to exclude him from the squad, a move that Brooks accepted with humility, vowing to improve.

Currently featuring for Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga, Brooks faces fierce competition for a spot in the USMNT lineup. With players like Tim Ream, Chris Richards, and Cameron Carter-Vickers vying for positions, Brooks must maintain his club form to secure a return to international duty.

What's next for the USMNT?

As fans eagerly anticipate the U.S. vs. Ghana clash, many wonder if John Brooks will make a comeback. His unforgettable goal against Ghana remains etched in USMNT history, but the challenge ahead lies in proving his worth once more on the international stage. Only time will tell if Brooks will wear the national team jersey again, reigniting the spirit of that unforgettable moment in 2014.