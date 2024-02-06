Bournemouth has delivered an encouraging update on the status of USMNT star Tyler Adams, who is back in training after surgery

Bournemouth has delivered an encouraging update on the status of USMNT star Tyler Adams, who is back in training after undergoing a second hamstring operation, reported by GOAL.

Adams initially faced the setback in March 2023 while playing for Leeds United, witnessing his former team suffer relegation from the Premier League. Despite the injury, Adams secured a significant £23 million ($29m) transfer to Bournemouth.

Since joining Bournemouth, the midfielder has been limited to just 20 minutes of Carabao Cup action, prompting the decision for a second hamstring operation. Cherries manager Andoni Iraola, who had earlier estimated a potential “three or four months” recovery period, provided an update on Adams' progress.

“He is training. On his own still, but he is touching the ball, going through the process. There have been no setbacks. Everything is going well. But I don’t know exactly when he is going to start training with the team,” stated Iraola in an interview with the Daily Echo.

Despite Adams' absence, Bournemouth has performed well, currently holding the 12th position in the Premier League table. However, the return of Adams to full fitness will add valuable competition to the squad.

What's next for Tyler Adams in the USMNT?

USMNT fans are eagerly anticipating Adams' return as well, with upcoming events like the CONCACAF Nations League finals and the Copa America tournament, set to be hosted in the United States this summer. The positive strides in Adams' recovery are promising for both Bournemouth and the national team as they prepare for crucial competitions ahead.