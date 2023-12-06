USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter has set his sights on recruiting dual-national talent from England, Aston Villa's rising star Declan Frith

USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter has set his sights on recruiting another dual-national talent from England, and this time it's Aston Villa‘s rising star Declan Frith. According to The Evening Standard, the 21-year-old forward is in the process of applying for a USA passport through his grandmother's lineage.

Berhalter and his team have been monitoring Frith since 2021, particularly impressed by his remarkable performance in the previous season with Aston Villa, where he notched an impressive 12 goals and contributed eight assists playing from a wide role. Frith made a move to Valencia in the summer and has already made an impact, securing two goals and one assist in his initial two matches for the Spanish club.

Frith has been active in Valencia's ‘B' team in the third division, featuring in three matches, and there's anticipation for his potential promotion to the first team in the upcoming months. The USMNT envisions integrating Frith into their U-23 squad initially, with an eye on the Olympics, where he could be a contender for a roster spot.

Following the footsteps of other dual-national players like Yunus Musah and Folarin Balogun, who chose to represent the USMNT over England, Frith's potential switch could strengthen the American team's attacking prowess.

Valencia B is scheduled to face Alzira on Saturday, providing Frith with an opportunity to showcase his skills. Meanwhile, the USMNT is set to return to action on January 20, facing Slovenia in an international friendly. The ongoing recruitment of promising talents reflects Berhalter's strategy to bolster the national team's depth and competitiveness.