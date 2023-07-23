Leeds United‘s American midfielder, Tyler Adams, has been dealt a devastating blow after suffering a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury, reported by goal.com. The USMNT star will now be sidelined until September, prolonging his absence from the pitch.

Adams had been out of action since March when he picked up the hamstring injury, leading to a decision to undergo surgery to address the issue. The initial hope was that he would recover in time for the start of the new season. However, Leeds United's new coach, Daniel Farke, confirmed the disappointing news that Adams will miss the beginning of the campaign.

Addressing reporters, Farke revealed, “Jack Harrison and Tyler Adams are still on their way back. They are still doing their rehab so they will definitely miss the start of the season. It’s a bit too early to judge when they will be back. I expect them to perhaps return after the first international break. Obviously, Jack and Tyler are top-class players and top characters, so it's not easy for us to start without them. That's the reality.”

Adams' absence will undoubtedly be felt by Leeds United as they strive to regain their Premier League status. The 24-year-old midfielder has been a crucial component of the team's midfield engine, displaying exceptional work rate and defensive solidity.

The setback puts Adams' return to action in September, meaning he will miss several important fixtures during the early part of the season. However, the priority will be to ensure that he returns fully fit and ready to make a significant impact for the team.

The news is also a concern for the USMNT, who rely on Adams' presence in their midfield. The upcoming international fixtures will now proceed without his services, impacting the team's plans.

As Tyler Adams continues his rehabilitation, the entire football community will be hoping for a smooth recovery and a seamless return to action. Leeds United and USMNT fans alike will eagerly await the moment they can witness his dynamic performances once again.