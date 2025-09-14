Notre Dame football dropped to 0-2 on the season after losing a heartbreaking game Saturday to Texas A&M. The Aggies defeated the Fighting Irish in South Bend, 41-40. Notre Dame's chances of making this year's College Football Playoff are now slim to none.

Following the game, On3 reporter Brett McMurphy made a humorous post online about Notre Dame football. McMurphy joked that the Fighting Irish are looking to quickly join a conference in football.

“Sources: Notre Dame promises to join Big Ten or SEC immediately, if either league can convince College Football Playoff to expand to 16 teams this season,” McMurphy said on X, formerly Twitter.

Rumors have circulated around that the Big Ten was interested in adding Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish famously play as an independent in football, while the rest of their teams compete in the ACC.

Notre Dame was considered a shoe-in by many analysts this season to once again make the CFP. One of those analysts is Nick Saban, who said Saturday the Fighting Irish would win out and get to the playoff this season. That ultimately wasn't the case.

Notre Dame football must now salvage a disappointing season

The Fighting Irish already started the season on the wrong foot, by losing to Miami. This loss though has accelerated panic levels in South Bend, Indiana.

Notre Dame still has a lot of football left to play, but the schedule doesn't get easier. The squad still has to play Arkansas, USC, and several other ACC teams like Pittsburgh. Notre Dame simply must win out to even have any chance now at a CFP berth. It is still highly unlikely.

The Fighting Irish are missing quarterback Riley Leonard, who led them to the CFP in 2024. Notre Dame now has CJ Carr at quarterback, who played well at times against Texas A&M. Carr finished the game with 293 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Notre Dame's defense also had struggles. The squad allowed 488 total yards to Texas A&M. Notre Dame had chances to put the game away in the second half, after taking a six-point lead with less than three minutes left. The Fighting Irish simply weren't able to get the job done.

Notre Dame next plays Purdue on Saturday, in a must-win game.