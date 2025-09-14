With the rumors surrounding the New York Giants involving rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, there is speculation about whether he will overtake the starting job held by Russell Wilson. As the rumors will continue involving the Giants and the quarterbacks until a decision is made, there's no denying that the football media have been pushing the story.

Especially with New York coming off an offensively disastrous game where they lost to the Washington Commanders, 21-6, Wilson threw for 168 yards with no touchdowns or picks. The Athletic's Dianna Russini would report that she was told that “it's not off the table” in Dart coming in for the team.

While Wilson will be starting for the team, it seems like it wouldn't be a shock if Dart gets into the Week 2 game against the Dallas Cowboys if the offense struggles.

“The Giants need to win. No one’s denying that. But there’s also a long-term lens here,” Russini wrote. “This is about developing Dart the right way. And before they fully hand him the keys, they want to make sure the pieces around him are set — starting with left tackle Andrew Thomas. He’s not expected to play against the Cowboys, but he’s close to returning.”

“Getting him back in the lineup is critical, and while they don’t want to see starting QB Russell Wilson struggle without good protection, they believe in his experience to get them out of trouble,” Russini continued. “So this weekend in Dallas? Maybe we see the beginning of something. Maybe not. But inside that building, the belief in Jaxson Dart is very real, even if no one’s yet used the “a” word mentioned above.”

Giants “trying to be patient” regarding quarterback decision

Article Continues Below

While fans wait for Giants head coach Brian Daboll to make the quarterback decision to start Dart, it shouldn't be thought that Wilson won't turn it around. However, there's no denying that New York is prepared for it to happen with Dart, as Ian Rapoport mentioned how the team is “trying to be patient.”

“The Giants are starting Russell Wilson again. Despite a disastrous first start, he earned it through the spring and the summer. They do not want to be reactionary. They are trying to be patient,” Rapoport said Sunday. “However, this is a big however, everyone knows Jaxson Dart is coming, perhaps sooner rather than later. They do have a package of plays for him. Could use it today. They didn't last week. Once he gets in there, if he has success. It is all up in the air, because simply, he could just stay in.”

From @NFLGameDay Morning: The #Jaguars expect more defense from Travis Hunter vs. the #Bengals; Meanwhile, the #Giants will try to be patient and keep starting Russell Wilson, but… Jaxson Dart's time is coming. pic.twitter.com/LU5x9WpBLc — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 14, 2025

With others on the NFL Network even questioning if Dart will be the starter, the question seems to be when it will happen rather than if it will.