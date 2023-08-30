A devastating ankle injury has dealt a significant blow to the United States men's national team(USMNT), as star player Josh Sargent faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines, reported by goal.com. The injury occurred during a recent Championship match where Sargent's club, Norwich, secured a 4-0 victory over Huddersfield.

The injury incident unfolded when Sargent attempted to block a clearance from Huddersfield's goalkeeper, Lee Nicholls. In a tragic turn of events, Nicholls inadvertently landed on Sargent's ankle during the scramble to save the ball. This unfortunate collision resulted in a serious ankle injury for the USMNT forward.

Norwich's manager, David Wagner, confirmed the severity of the injury and indicated that Sargent is expected to be out of action for “months” rather than weeks. Wagner's comments came after Norwich's Carabao Cup victory against Bristol City on Tuesday, a match in which Sargent was absent due to his injury.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Wagner elaborated on the situation, stating, “We still don’t have a clear picture, but what is sure is it’s a serious injury. So we speak more about months than weeks. We have to make a further assessment with him.” While the exact nature of the injury is still being evaluated, it is likely that Sargent will undergo a period of rehabilitation and recovery.

This injury will inevitably impact Sargent's participation in upcoming USMNT fixtures. He is expected to miss important matches scheduled for September, October, and November. Among the matches he is likely to be sidelined for are friendlies against Uzbekistan, Oman, Germany, and Ghana. Additionally, Sargent could miss the two-legged CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final, depending on the progress of his recovery.

Josh Sargent's absence will undoubtedly be felt by the USMNT, and fans will be hoping for a swift and successful recovery for the talented forward.