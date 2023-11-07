Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has reiterated his criticism of VAR and defended his decision to speak out vs. Newcastle

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has reiterated his criticism of VAR and defended his decision to speak out against the officiating standards after his team's 1-0 defeat to Newcastle in the Premier League, reported by GOAL. Despite facing backlash from several quarters, including pundits like Gary Neville, Arteta remains resolute in his stance. Speaking ahead of Arsenal's Champions League clash with Sevilla, Arteta emphasized his duty to provide a clear and honest assessment of the game.

Arteta expressed his commitment to defending his players, club, and fans, insisting that his comments were based on evidence and a genuine desire to improve the game. While acknowledging that mistakes are inherent in football, he highlighted the importance of addressing issues constructively. He emphasized the need for open dialogue and collaboration to enhance the sport collectively.

The Arsenal boss emphasized the necessity of discussing problems openly rather than ignoring them. He emphasized the club's dedication to positively contributing to football's evolution, acknowledging that bumps in the road are natural in any progress. Arteta urged for a vocal approach to issues, emphasizing the importance of addressing concerns openly and striving for improvement.

As Arsenal prepares for their Champions League fixture against Sevilla, Mikel Arteta's strong convictions reflect the team's determination to secure victory and advance to the knockout stages. The Gunners will look to translate their passion and resilience into a successful performance on the pitch, aiming to secure their spot in the next round with a win. Football enthusiasts eagerly await the outcome of this crucial match, which will test Arsenal's mettle in their pursuit of Champions League glory. Stay tuned for an exciting showdown between Arsenal and Sevilla, as both teams vie for a coveted place in the knockout stages.