Nottingham Forest‘s goalkeeper, USMNT star Matt Turner, has shed light on his decision to leave Arsenal and join the Championship club during the summer transfer window. Turner, who has started in all five of Forest's games this season, emphasized the pivotal role played by manager Steve Cooper in persuading him to make the move.

Turner, who previously made only seven appearances during his one season with Arsenal, sought regular playing time. He has been enjoying his role as the starting goalkeeper at Nottingham Forest and recently kept his first clean sheet against Chelsea before the international break.

Speaking about his decision, Turner stated, “I asked a lot of questions about what they saw in me; about why they felt I was a good fit here. Those conversations ticked every box when it came to what I wanted to hear.” He also mentioned how his wife approved of the decision, indicating that he had a strong conviction that Nottingham Forest was the right club for him.

One of the key factors in his decision was Steve Cooper's management style. Turner praised Cooper's approach, stating, “I love the way he relates to players. He is just a ‘tells you like it is' manager, which is really refreshing for a lot of guys.” He highlighted Cooper's adaptability from game to game and his willingness to trust players as commendable qualities.

Nottingham Forest fans will hope that Matt Turner's presence in goal can contribute to the team's progress in the Premier League this season. The USMNT goalkeeper is set to showcase his skills in the upcoming match against the defending champions on Saturday, September 23.