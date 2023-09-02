Deadline day proved to be a whirlwind affair for Nottingham Forest, with the club sealing deals for seven new arrivals, including some big-name acquisitions, reported by goal.com. Simultaneously, rising star Brennan Johnson bid farewell to join Tottenham.

Nottingham Forest's remarkable shopping spree was headlined by two significant signings: Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, acquired for an initial fee of £5 million ($6.3 million), and PSV midfielder Ibrahim Sangare, secured for a hefty £30 million ($37.8 million). The club also splashed £11 million ($13.9 million) to bring Norwich defender Andrew Omobamidele on board.

In addition to these impressive transfers, Nottingham Forest secured permanent deals for Benfica goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos and Bologna midfielder Nicolas Dominguez. The deadline day activity was not limited to permanent moves; Forest also sealed loans for former Liverpool striker Divock Origi and Arsenal's Nuno Tavares.

This surge in signings marked a significant shift from last summer when Forest, following their return to the Premier League after a 23-year hiatus, made headlines by bringing in an astonishing 30 players. This year, the club initially seemed poised for a quieter window until Friday's flurry of activity.

The signing bonanza, however, came with a departure of their own. Brennan Johnson, a promising talent, left Nottingham Forest to join Tottenham for a fee of £45 million ($56.8 million), with add-ons included.

Nottingham Forest will be wasting no time in integrating their new recruits as they prepare to face Chelsea, another club known for its active role in the transfer market. The matchup promises to be a thrilling spectacle, featuring several high-profile summer acquisitions on both sides.