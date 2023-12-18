USMNT stars Sergino Dest and Malik Tillman showcased their prowess as they contributed to PSV's resounding 4-0 victory over AZ Alkmaar

In a dazzling display in the Eredivisie, USMNT stars Sergino Dest and Malik Tillman showcased their prowess as they contributed to PSV‘s resounding 4-0 victory over AZ Alkmaar, reported by GOAL. The American connection proved instrumental in securing PSV's win.

The early stages of the match saw Luuk de Jong and Ismael Saibari propel PSV to a two-goal lead within the first 11 minutes. The USMNT duo of Dest and Tillman then orchestrated a magnificent play in the 16th minute to further extend their team's lead.

Tillman, positioned near the centre circle, skillfully maneuvered past his marker, embarking on a run down the middle. He delivered a precise through ball to Sergino Dest, who made a dynamic run from the left side. Dest exhibited remarkable skill, taking a single touch before unleashing a powerful shot from inside the box, finding the back of the net.

This goal marked Dest's inaugural strike for PSV since his loan move from Barcelona in the summer. In the ongoing season, Dest has featured in 19 matches across all competitions, contributing two assists in addition to his goal.

What's next for PSV?

With the convincing triumph over AZ Alkmaar, PSV currently enjoys a commanding 10-point lead at the summit of the Eredivisie table. Having secured a spot in the Champions League knockout stage by finishing second in their group behind Arsenal, PSV looks poised for continued success. Fans can anticipate Sergino Dest's next appearance on Thursday when PSV takes on FC Twente in a KNVB Cup second-round clash.