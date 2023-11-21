USMNT star Sergino Dest took to Instagram to issue a public apology after a red card during the team's 2-1 defeat vs Trinidad & Tobago

In a gesture of remorse, USMNT star Sergino Dest took to Instagram to issue a public apology after a regrettable red card during the U.S. men's national team's 2-1 defeat against Trinidad & Tobago, reported by GOAL. Dest's apology comes in the wake of his early exit from the match due to a red card earned for arguing with the referee, a moment he characterized as “unacceptable, selfish, and immature.”

The incident unfolded in the first half of the 2-1 defeat, with Dest displaying frustration after a no-call on the opposing end of the field. Despite his team being a goal ahead from an earlier opener and leading 4-0 on aggregate, Dest's actions resulted in a yellow card for kicking the ball into the stands. Undeterred, he continued to berate the referee, blowing kisses at the official and subsequently receiving a red card.

Teammates Tim Ream and Matt Turner expressed visible displeasure with Dest's behavior, conveying their frustration during the match. Dest's dismissal left the U.S. with a challenging task, and shortly after, Trinidad & Tobago scored, leveling the match at 1-1.

Post-match, both coach Gregg Berhalter and Tim Ream criticized Dest's conduct. However, Berhalter acknowledged Dest's apology and stated that the team would welcome him back. Dest's apology on Instagram acknowledged the gravity of his actions and pledged to learn from the experience, emphasizing that such behavior would not recur.

The match marked a peculiar achievement for Dest, as he became the first player to secure both an assist and a red card in the same game. This feat was previously accomplished by Dest in the Nations League win over Mexico earlier in the year.

What's next for USMNT and Sergino Dest?

As a consequence of the red card, Sergino Dest will miss the USMNT's next competitive match, the Nations League semifinal scheduled for next spring. The decision regarding his inclusion in the camp remains uncertain, subject to developments in the months leading up to the event. Despite the defeat, the U.S. team secured qualification for the Copa America and is set to participate in the tournament on home soil next summer.