USMNT star Sergino Dest, currently on loan at PSV from Barcelona, finds himself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons, as he is facing criticism, reported by GOAL. Taylor Twellman, called Dest's behavior “gross” leading to a red card during the recent CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final second leg against Trinidad & Tobago. The incident unfolded in the 39th minute, with the United States holding a 1-0 lead at the time.

In a moment of sheer frustration, Dest received two yellow cards within a mere 20 seconds. First, the 23-year-old full-back vehemently launched the ball into the stands, expressing his anger after a decision went against him. Following this act, he took it a step further by blowing kisses in the direction of the referee, resulting in his red card.

The USMNT's head coach, Gregg Berhalter, didn't hold words, deeming Dest's actions “inexcusable.” Teammate Tim Ream echoed this sentiment, labeling it a “complete lack of respect.” Taylor Twellman, a former USA star, added his voice to the chorus of criticism, expressing his disapproval on social media with the comment, “Gross from Dest. Inexcusable. Blowing kisses to the ref???? Really?!”

In the aftermath of the incident, Sergino Dest issued a public apology, acknowledging his behavior as “selfish and immature.” Fortunately for him, the ramifications of his red card did not inflict more severe consequences on the team. Despite suffering a 2-1 defeat against Trinidad & Tobago, the USMNT maintains its contention for a prestigious continental crown with a 4-2 aggregate success. The incident has sparked broader discussions about sportsmanship and conduct on the field, prompting fans and pundits alike to weigh in on Dest's actions and their potential impact on the team's dynamics.