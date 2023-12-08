Bournemouth is still patiently awaiting the return of United States Men's National Team (USMNT) star Tyler Adams

Bournemouth is still patiently awaiting the return of United States Men's National Team (USMNT) star Tyler Adams, who has been on the road to recovery after undergoing hamstring surgery, reported by GOAL. Adams, who made the switch to Bournemouth from Leeds during the summer transfer window, has encountered a slow start to his tenure with the Cherries, managing just one substitute appearance before being sidelined with a hamstring issue that required surgical intervention.

Initial speculations suggested that Adams might be back in action come January, offering a beacon of hope for the New Year. However, Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has provided a more measured and cautious outlook on the situation. In response to inquiries about Adams and teammate Alex Scott rejoining the squad early in 2024, Iraola conveyed to the Daily Echo that both players are still a considerable distance away from returning to the pitch. He hinted that Scott might recover more swiftly than Adams due to the specifics of Tyler's surgery.

Bournemouth made a significant investment of £23 million ($29m) to acquire Adams, but the return on that investment has been limited so far. The 24-year-old midfielder, who experienced relegation from the Premier League with Leeds last season, has not made a top-flight appearance in English football since March 11.

As Tyler Adams and Scott continue their rehabilitation journeys, the anticipation is palpable among Bournemouth fans. The hope is that once back in contention, Adams can make a meaningful impact and contribute to the team's success. Supporters are eagerly awaiting the return of the USMNT star, looking forward to witnessing his skills and prowess in the heart of the Cherries' midfield.