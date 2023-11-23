In the midst of Leeds United's sturggles, USMNT stars Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, and Brenden Aaronson found themselves under fire

In the midst of Leeds United's challenging 2022-23 campaign, USMNT stars Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, and Brenden Aaronson found themselves in the crosshairs of a brutal defensive evaluation from former England boss Sam Allardyce, reported by GOAL. The trio, who were unable to steer Leeds to safety in the Premier League, have since departed Elland Road for new challenges.

Allardyce took the reins at Leeds with the daunting task of pulling the team out of a relegation battle. However, his brief tenure, spanning just four games, concluded with the team sliding into the Championship. In a no-nonsense squad meeting, Allardyce didn't mince words on the USMNT stars, as revealed by Patrick Bamford on the ‘My Mate’s a Footballer' podcast.

Bamford recounted the candid assessment: “Honestly, he was brilliant. We had a meeting, he's come in, just stood at the front with his cup of tea, and just basically told us we're sh*t at defending. Just told us we need to sort this out. And that's what he did. There was no beating around the bush.”

While some players, particularly those unfamiliar with Allardyce's managerial style, were taken aback, English players acquainted with his direct approach embraced the honesty. Bamford appreciated the manager's effort to simplify the defensive strategy, addressing the team's struggles in the previous season with USMNT starlets.

Leeds, now under the management of Daniel Farke, have undergone significant changes following a summer clearout. Currently sitting third in the Championship table, the team aims to secure promotion back to the Premier League. The departure of the USMNT trio marks a new chapter for both the players and the club as they navigate the challenges of the Championship campaign.