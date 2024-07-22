The Olympic field has been set after the conclusion of the four FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments. While some NBA stars will dawn the national team colors, unfortunately, not all NBA players will be seeing action for the countries that qualified for the Summer Games in Paris. Let's take a look at 10 NBA players who will badly be missed by their countries at the Olympics.

Matisse Thybulle – Australia

Matisse Thybulle was a defensive lynchpin who played a huge role for the Australia Boomers at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics that saw them finish with the bronze medal. Surprisingly, the two-time NBA All-Defensive Team selection was cut from the team bound for Paris in favor of Hawks player Dyson Daniels, according to reports.

The Boomers will miss Thybulle's elite perimeter defense. Hopefully, it won't bite the Boomers, given that there are plenty of offensively gifted perimeter scorers in the Olympics, including Team USA's all-time greats, Dennis Schroder and Bogdan Bogdanovic.

Ben Simmons – Australia

In the past, Ben Simmons has expressed his intention of suiting up for the Boomers. But with repeated times of backing out, the Boomers have moved on and decided not to even include him for the team bound for Paris.

While it made sense for the Boomers to cut the Nets star, a healthy and motivated Simmons could be a great addition to a rebuilding Boomers team in terms of playmaking and perimeter defense.

Andrew Wiggins – Canada

Initially, Andrew Wiggins was expected to bolster a stacked Canadian squad in Paris. However, with his situation in Golden State, the NBA champion will miss the Olympics. Wiggins' addition would have been a boost in the wings offensively for Canada as they attempt to follow through with an Olympic medal after finishing bronze at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Zach Edey – Canada

Aside from Wiggins, Canada suffered another huge loss, literally. Canada will have to make do without the ninth-overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, leaving a huge 7-foot-4 hole in the middle.

With Edey pulling out of the Canada national team, this puts more pressure on the frontcourt of Kelly Olynyk and Melvin Ejim. Nonetheless, Canada should still be competitive enough even without the Grizzlies' lottery pick.

Zaccharie Risacher – France

NBA fans will have to wait, as the first-overall pick of the 2024 NBA Draft will not suit up for the host team in the Olympics.

While France will still be formidable even with Risacher's absence, it would've given Les Bleus more depth had the first-overall pick opted to play at the Summer Games. Risacher's 6-foot-9 frame combined with his skills could've given the team more offensive options at the perimeter.

Alex Sarr – France

Another blow for France will be the absence of the second-overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Alex Sarr. The promising 7-foot center would added more size to an already imposing frontcourt of NBA Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama and reigning four-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert.

While his absence won't be as detrimental for the hosts, it would've been interesting to get a preview of the second-overall pick in the draft.

Maxi Kleber – Germany

As NBA fans will remember how Dennis Schroder denied Maxi Kleber a spot in Germany's national team, causing the Mavericks big man to withdraw from the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Although Schroder had a point in bringing up his commitment to the national team, Kleber is still a grizzled NBA big man who's capable of banging bodies against the very best big men in the world.

Isaiah Hartenstein – Germany

Another German NBA player who will miss the Paris Olympics is the newest Oklahoma City Thunder Isaiah Hartenstein. Like Kleber, it seems like Hartenstein didn't sign the agreement to be a part of the German national team's three-year plan. As a result, the 7-foot big man will be missed. Hartenstein is also another huge body who can keep in step with the best big men in the world.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo – Greece

The Greeks will be a force to be reckoned with at the Summer Games, especially after an undefeated run at the FIBA OQT in their home turf. However, a missing piece will be Bucks reserve Thanasis Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo easily knows how to play alongside his brother Giannis Antetokounmpo. Thanasis' absence also takes away a chance for Greece to feature three brothers who've won a championship in the NBA.

Boban Marjanovic – Serbia

A huge absence for Serbia is Houston Rockets center Boban Marjanovic. Standing at 7-foot-4, Marjanovic would've given Serbia another threat in the post. Moreover, his sheer size would've given opposing big men a long night. Nonetheless, Serbia will still have a loaded frontcourt led by reigning three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic.