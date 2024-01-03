Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has issued a challenge to USMNT team midfielder Weston McKennie, urging him to "do even better"

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has issued a challenge to USMNT team midfielder Weston McKennie, urging him to “do even better” as the Texan looks to make his mark with the Italian giants, reported by GOAL.

McKennie returned to Juventus in the summer after a challenging six-month loan spell at Leeds United, where he, unfortunately, couldn't prevent the team's relegation from the Premier League. Allegri acknowledged the difficulties McKennie faced at Leeds but emphasized the positive impact it had on the 25-year-old's development.

In a press conference, Allegri noted, “He has not changed, but grown. At Leeds, he matured and came back with a great desire to stay and do well. He has five months ahead of him, and he still has to do even better.” The Juventus boss sees room for improvement in McKennie's performance and expects him to raise his game even further.

McKennie has shown progress, already matching his assists tally from the previous season with two assists in 18 matches for Juventus. Despite his contributions, he is yet to find the back of the net in the current campaign. Allegri's challenge comes after McKennie faced criticism for his recent display against Roma, which saw him sustain an injury.

Allegri's positive comments aim to motivate McKennie, who will likely use this encouragement as fuel to deliver stronger performances. With a Coppa Italia round of 16 clash against Salernitana on the horizon, McKennie has the opportunity to showcase his growth and contribute both defensively and offensively for Juventus.

As Weston McKennie navigates the challenges and expectations, his determination to “do even better” will be a focal point for both the player and fans alike, as they anticipate his continued evolution with Juventus.