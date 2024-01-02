USMNT and Juventus star Weston McKennie returned to training just one day after an injury scare during their intense 1-0 triumph over AS Roma

In a welcome development for Juventus, the resilient USMNT star, Weston McKennie, has swiftly returned to training just one day after an injury scare during their intense 1-0 triumph over AS Roma, reported by GOAL. The midfielder, who has proven to be a linchpin for Juventus this season, had to exit the pitch in the 96th minute due to a lower-body issue, prompting concern among fans.

The collective sigh of relief was palpable as McKennie was spotted back in training, indicating a positive and speedy recovery from the minor setback. Despite the injury scare, McKennie's performance against Roma had been nothing short of commendable, showcasing his skills and versatility on the field. While he missed a scoring opportunity, Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri praised McKennie's overall contribution and highlighted the midfielder's remarkable turnaround following a challenging loan spell at Leeds United.

McKennie's consistent and impactful performances for Juventus have not gone unnoticed, culminating in him being named Juventus' player of the season so far by TuttoSport. The 25-year-old midfielder has been a mainstay in the lineup, featuring in all 18 Serie A games for the Italian giants this season and contributing two assists.

As the calendar turns to 2024, McKennie is poised to carry his impressive form into the new year as Juventus seeks to close the two-point gap between themselves and Inter in the Scudetto race. However, before returning to Serie A action, Juventus faces a Coppa Italia clash against Salernitana on January 4, followed by another meeting with the same opponents just three days later.

Weston McKennie's resilience and unwavering dedication are expected to be crucial assets for Juventus as they navigate a challenging schedule in pursuit of their footballing ambitions. The swift return to training is not just a positive sign for McKennie personally but also serves as a morale booster for the entire Juventus squad as they aim for success on multiple fronts in the coming months.