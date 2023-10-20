USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams is facing a significant setback in his career as he prepares to undergo surgery for a recurring hamstring injury that has haunted him since his time at Leeds United last season, reported by GOAL. The persistent nature of the injury resurfaced during his recent stint with Bournemouth, leading to setbacks in his recovery process and prompting the need for a surgical solution.

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola confirmed the news, emphasizing the gravity of the situation. He highlighted that surgery was the only viable option left to ensure Adams could overcome this persistent problem definitively. The decision to opt for surgery comes after Adams made a brief return to the pitch for Bournemouth in September, featuring for 20 minutes as a substitute. However, ongoing discomfort and the risk of further setbacks made it clear that a more intensive approach was necessary.

According to Iraola, Adams is expected to be sidelined for an estimated three to four months, which means he might not return to competitive play until February 2024. This prognosis underscores the seriousness of the injury and the extensive rehabilitation period ahead for the talented midfielder.

While this news is undoubtedly disappointing for Tyler Adams and his supporters, it's crucial for him to focus on his recovery journey. With the right medical attention, rehabilitation, and determination, Adams can overcome this setback, returning to the pitch stronger, more resilient, and ready to resume his vital role for both Bournemouth and the USMNT. The coming months will be a test of his patience and determination, but the hope remains that he will emerge from this challenge stronger than ever, showcasing his exceptional skills once he makes his triumphant return to professional football.