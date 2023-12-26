USMNT stars Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams added a festive touch to their holiday season by celebrating Christmas together

USMNT stars Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams added a festive touch to their holiday season by celebrating Christmas together, a heartwarming moment they shared on social media, reported by GOAL. Bournemouth midfielder Pulisic took to Instagram to share the joyous occasion, posting a snapshot of their Christmas gathering.

In the photo, Pulisic is seen donning a stylish black and white flannel, while Adams opted for a cozy ensemble with joggers and a sweater. The camaraderie between the two players off the pitch is a positive sight for USMNT fans and coach Gregg Berhalter, showcasing the unity within the national team.

Pulisic and Adams share a longstanding friendship, having previously faced each other in the Premier League last spring when Adams played for Leeds United, and Pulisic represented Chelsea. Since then, both players have embarked on new journeys, with Pulisic thriving in Italy with AC Milan, while Adams, unfortunately, faced setbacks at Bournemouth due to injury.

An interesting footnote to Adams' career is his remarkable professional debut at just 15 years old for the New York Red Bulls. In a preseason friendly against then-Premier League champions Chelsea, Adams scored a memorable goal, heading home in the 88th minute.

What's next for the USMNT stars?

Currently sidelined due to injury, Tyler Adams underwent surgery in October and continues his rehabilitation, with a tentative return expected in early Spring. Christian Pulisic, on the other hand, is gearing up for his next match with Milan on December 30 against Sassuolo, marking the final appearance in his calendar year. The enduring friendship and connection between Pulisic and Adams provide a heartening narrative for USMNT enthusiasts, fostering a sense of unity and camaraderie within the national team.