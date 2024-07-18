As the 2024 Paris Olympics approach, the United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) is gearing up for a promising performance, reported by GOAL. Despite being a strong contender for a medal, they find themselves trailing behind Spain in the latest power rankings. The lineup for the upcoming tournament is stacked with high-quality teams, making the quest for Olympic glory more challenging than ever.

Emma Hayes, a renowned figure in women’s football, has taken over the USWNT, and her leadership is the talk of the tournament. With her at the helm, the team is hopeful for a successful start in France. The Olympics feature 12 of the best national teams, unlike the men's U-23 format, making it a senior tournament that promises high-level competition.

Top Contenders for the Olympics

1. Spain

Spain tops the power rankings, coming off a World Cup win and a Nations League triumph. They have proven to be a formidable team, displaying dominance in their qualification campaign. Despite a few hiccups, such as a loss to the Czech Republic and a challenging match against Denmark, Spain remains the team to beat. Their squad depth and tactical prowess set them apart from other contenders.

2. United States

The USWNT, despite a disappointing World Cup, remains a top contender. They have bounced back by winning the Gold Cup and the SheBelieves Cup. Their roster is a mix of experienced players and promising young talent like Jaedyn Shaw. However, their attack has been inconsistent, raising concerns about their ability to finish games effectively. The team’s success will heavily rely on how well they can harness their offensive potential.

3. France

France, now under the guidance of Hervé Renard, has shown mixed results. They have the quality to compete but need to overcome inconsistency to be considered serious contenders for the gold medal.

Other Notable Teams

Germany

Germany experienced a shock group-stage exit at the last World Cup, leading to a coaching change. With Horst Hrubesch as the interim coach, they have the talent to make a strong Olympic run. However, their recent form has been inconsistent, and they will need to find stability to challenge for a medal.

Brazil

Brazil, under new coach Arthur Elias, has shown improvement since their World Cup disappointment. They have a talented squad but still struggle against top-tier teams. Their success in the Olympics will depend on whether they can step up their game against stronger opponents.

Canada

Canada, the gold medalists from Tokyo 2021, had a disappointing World Cup but have since shown resilience. They remain a strong team with the potential to defend their title, but they need to prove themselves against elite competition.

Japan

Japan made a significant impact at the last World Cup with a stunning win over Spain. Although they didn’t go all the way, they have the talent and tactical acumen to be a threat in the Olympics.

Dark Horses

Australia

Australia, despite missing star player Sam Kerr, showed at the World Cup that they could perform well without her. With a deep squad and the experience of managing without Kerr, they have a good chance of securing a medal.

Colombia

Colombia was a surprise package at the last World Cup, reaching the quarter-finals. They have the potential to cause upsets and will be looking to build on their recent success.

In for a bad time

Zambia

Zambia is an emerging force in women’s football. They have made significant strides in recent years and boast some of the most expensive players in women's football history. However, they still struggle against elite teams when it matters most.

New Zealand

New Zealand has struggled to translate their experience into success. Despite making history at their home World Cup by winning a match for the first time, they remain rank outsiders for the Olympics.

The 2024 Paris Olympics promise to be a thrilling tournament with many strong contenders. While Spain leads the power rankings, the USWNT, under Emma Hayes, aims to make a significant impact. With a mix of experienced teams and emerging talents, the race for Olympic gold is wide open. As the tournament draws near, fans around the world eagerly await to see which team will stand atop the podium.