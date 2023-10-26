Alex Morgan, a name synonymous with goals in the USWNT‘s history, finds herself in an unusual position, reported by GOAL. For almost nine months, she has been grappling with a rare goal drought, a stark contrast to her reputation as one of the most prolific goal scorers in the team's illustrious history, sitting alongside icons like Abby Wambach, Mia Hamm, Carli Lloyd, and Kristine Lilly.

The last time Morgan celebrated a goal with the USWNT was on February 11, during the SheBelieves Cup against Brazil, marking her second goal of the year. Since then, she has gone through a goalless streak spanning nine matches, covering a total of 660 minutes on the field. This barren spell coincides with a transformation in Morgan's playing style; she's evolving into a player who's part-playmaker and part-goalscorer.

The upcoming friendlies against Colombia hold a significant opportunity for Morgan to reignite her goal-scoring prowess, especially considering Colombia's impressive World Cup quarter-final run. The pressure on Morgan is palpable as she aims to secure her spot in the team, facing competition from the emerging talents within the USWNT.

Moreover, the looming 2024 Olympics add another layer of motivation for Morgan. The Olympics represent the one tournament that has eluded her, and she is determined to use this platform to reaffirm the USWNT's dominance on the global stage.

What's next for the USWNT and Alex Morgan?

As the team gears up for the Olympics, Morgan's journey takes on a new dimension. Will she rediscover her scoring touch and secure her position as the starting striker, or will she gracefully transition into a role akin to Megan Rapinoe's, offering leadership and a game-changing presence off the bench? The answers to these questions will unfold on the field, where Morgan aims to script one last memorable chapter in her storied career.