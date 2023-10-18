USWNT superstar Alex Morgan has extended a warm invitation to global pop sensation Taylor Swift to attend an NWSL match after the singer was spotted at NFL games supporting the Kansas City Chiefs, reported by GOAL. Morgan, who plays for San Diego Wave FC, made the offer just days after her team clinched the NWSL regular season title, securing an automatic bye in the first round of the playoffs.

When asked about the possibility of Swift attending an NWSL game, Morgan responded with a playful jab at the NFL: “There’s an open invitation always. I mean, American football games are fun but real football is even more fun.”

Finally, Alex Morgan on possibly inviting Taylor Swift to a game: 'There's an open invitation, always. American football games are fun but real football games are even more fun' [Jaedyn Shaw] 'Exactly' #VamosWave pic.twitter.com/hdYnrfWxLW — (Stephanie) 🛡️ (@statsandedits) October 16, 2023

Swift has recently been seen at Kansas City Chiefs NFL games, sparking rumors of a possible romance with their star tight-end, Travis Kelce. The duo was spotted together leaving Arrowhead Stadium and even appeared in a Saturday Night LIVE skit addressing the rumored relationship.

In contrast, Morgan's focus remains on the soccer pitch. She played a crucial role in San Diego Wave FC's impressive 2-0 victory over Racing Louisville on the final day of the regular season, contributing with a winning goal of her own. The victory secured the team's top spot and paved the way for their automatic advancement to the NWSL playoffs' semifinals.

While Taylor Swift enjoys the NFL games, Alex Morgan and her San Diego Wave teammates are gearing up for the NWSL postseason. The Wave earned their bye into the semifinals due to their outstanding regular season performance. As Morgan and her squad prepare for their upcoming challenges, the invitation to Taylor Swift stands, promising an exciting mix of football and star-studded entertainment for fans.