USWNT center-back Becky Sauerbrunn is back with a vengeance.

USWNT included Sauerbrunn in its October roster. The move paves the way for Sauerbrunn's return to the pitch after a six-month hiatus, per Just Women's Sports' Emma Hruby.

Becky Sauerbrunn is making her comeback after a foot injury sidelined her in April. Consequently, the USWNT captain missed the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. USWNT bowed out of the tournament after losing to Sweden in the Round of 16.

USWNT interim head coach Twila Kilgore has been impressed with Becky Sauerbrunn's recent performance on the pitch.

“Anytime a player, you know, suffers an injury and has to work their way back, that's gonna be really difficult. But the quality of play that Becky has shown in her return has been very, very high. There's a reason why she's one of and has been one of the best center-backs in the world,” Twila Kilgore said.

“She is a leader, she helps (our) program in every single way. And my expectations for Becky are simply to come back into the environment and be herself and like every player continue to prove that she belongs in the environment and compete for spots moving forward,” Kilgore continued.

The 38-year-old Sauerbrunn has represented USWNT in international competition since 2008. She was a member of the USWNT squads that won back-to-back FIFA Women's World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019.

Like Twila Kilgore said, Becky Sauerbrunn is one of the best center-backs in the game. The latter will help USWNT's quest for the gold medal in the Paris 2024 Olympics next summer.