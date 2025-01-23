Chelsea FC is on the verge of completing a groundbreaking transfer for San Diego Wave center-back and USWNT star Naomi Girma, sources told ESPN. The deal, set to surpass $1 million, would make Girma the first player in women’s football history to meet a seven-figure transfer fee, per ESPN’s Tom Hamilton and Emily Keogh.

Girma, 24, has reportedly agreed to personal terms with Chelsea despite being under contract with the NWSL until 2026. The record-breaking move would bolster Chelsea’s defensive lineup following the loss of Canadian star Kadeisha Buchanan, who is sidelined with an ACL injury. Manager Emma Hayes has praised Girma as “the best defender I’ve ever seen,” highlighting her pivotal role in the USWNT’s gold medal win at the Paris Olympics.

Chelsea is not the only club interested in the highly rated defender, with Arsenal and Lyon also expressing interest. However, Chelsea’s willingness to shatter the existing transfer record — currently held by Racheal Kundananji’s $787,600 move from Madrid CFF to Bay FC — has placed them in the lead.

Sources indicate that the Wave initially explored a potential player exchange as part of the transfer, but Chelsea appears ready to proceed with the record fee to secure Girma.

Chelsea is expected to finalize the transfer soon, cementing Girma’s place in history and adding a world-class player to their roster.

Naomi Girma's journey to historic possible Chelsea deal

Girma’s journey to this historic milestone is rooted in her California upbringing. Born in San Jose to Ethiopian immigrants, Girma’s love for soccer began in the local Ethiopian community, where she played in “Maleda” gatherings — casual early-morning games, as reported by Jeff Reuter of The Athletic.

She developed her skills through local clubs like Central Valley Crossfire and De Anza Force, before playing at Pioneer High School and eventually Stanford University, where she captained the team to the 2019 NCAA championship.

After a college career shortened by injury, Girma was drafted first overall by the Wave in the 2022 NWSL Draft. Her professional career took off immediately, earning her NWSL Defender of the Year and Rookie of the Year honors in her debut season. Girma repeated her Defender of the Year accolade in 2023, helping the Wave top the regular-season table.