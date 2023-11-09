Emma Hayes is set to leave Chelsea for the USWNT, despite the club's offer to significantly increase her pay

Chelsea F.C. Women, in a bold move to retain manager Emma Hayes, reportedly offered to quadruple her salary, in a bid to dissuade her from accepting the head position with the USWNT. Despite the lucrative proposal, Hayes has decided to take on the role of head coach for the USWNT after a stellar 11-year stint at Chelsea, where she won six titles and five FA Cups.

Hayes' decision is partly influenced by the desire for a better work-life balance, allowing more time to be spent with her family, including her son born in 2018, the London Evening Standard reported. The potential of a nearly $1.6 million annual salary from the USWNT was another factor that the English club's proposal couldn't match.

Hayes' salary could match that of USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter's $1.6 million salary, according to The Washington Post. Financial filings from the USWNT show that former head coach Vlatko Andonovski made about $450,000, as reported by Just Women's Sports.

Chelsea, led by co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, expressed both disappointment and understanding of Hayes' choice, emphasizing their amicable relationship. They appreciated her commitment to remain until season's end, providing ample time to find a successor. The club, while yet to initiate the recruitment process, holds former Manchester United manager Casey Stoney in high regard as a potential candidate.

A celebration of Emma Hayes' contributions is planned for the upcoming Liverpool match at Stamford Bridge.

As Chelsea gears up for imminent league and European matches, US Soccer officials are in London finalizing Hayes' contract, with an announcement expected imminently.