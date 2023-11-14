Emma Hayes becomes USWNT's highest-paid coach, making $1.6M, set to lead team post-Chelsea stint with groundbreaking salary.

In a landmark move, the USWNT has officially appointed former Chelsea manager Emma Hayes as its new head coach, the U.S. Soccer Federation announced on Tuesday. This appointment makes Hayes the highest-paid women's coach in the world, setting a new benchmark in women's football.

Emma Hayes, recognized for her impressive coaching career and significant contributions to women's football, expressed her deep connection and long-standing aspiration to coach the USWNT.

“This is a huge honor to be given the opportunity to coach the most incredible team in world football history,” Hayes said in a statement, as reported by Laken Litman of Fox Sports. “The feelings and connection I have for this team and for this country run deep. I’ve dreamed about coaching the USA for a long time, so to get this opportunity is a dream come true.”

Hayes' groundbreaking salary, set at $1.6 million, matches that of USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter, reflecting her market value rather than a direct attempt at pay parity between men’s and women’s coaches. This salary surpasses that of England's Sarina Wiegman, who previously held the title of the highest-paid women's coach with an estimated base salary of around $500,000.

While Hayes will only assume her role in May, following her commitment to Chelsea for the 2023-24 Women’s Super League season, Twila Kilgore will continue as the USWNT's interim head coach. Hayes' tenure will officially begin with just four matches to lead the team before the 2024 Paris Olympics. Despite the limited preparation time, U.S. Soccer sporting director Matt Crocker expressed confidence in Hayes’ abilities, citing her impressive record at Chelsea, where she won 14 major trophies and six Women's Super League titles.

“Her passion for the game, her coaching acumen, her ability to galvanize players and staff, her dedication to continue to evolve as a coach and her qualities as a person are all incredibly impressive,” Crocker said. “She has a great appreciation for the legacy of this program and embraces the big challenges ahead.”

Hayes' appointment comes at a crucial time for the USWNT, following a disappointing performance at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. With former coach Vlatko Andonovski and general manager Kate Markgraf stepping down, Emma Hayes faces the challenge of revitalizing the team and restoring its dominant position in world football.

The decision to hire Hayes was the result of an extensive and thorough search, which included psychometric and abstract reasoning tests, and in-depth discussions of coaching philosophy and strategy. Her appointment is Crocker's second significant decision since joining the USSF, following the re-signing of Berhalter for the USMNT.

Hayes, now the 10th full tme coach in USWNT history, brings a wealth of experience. She began her coaching career in the U.S. and has had a profound impact on women's football, both domestically and internationally. As Hayes takes the helm, she inherits a team in transition, with veteran players retiring and a new generation of talent emerging.