The search for the next head coach of the USWNT is heating up, as U.S. Soccer has revealed a shortlist of prime candidates for the role.

Among the top contenders are Tony Gustavsson, Joe Montemurro, and Laura Harvey according to sources with insight on the ongoing coaching search, as reported by Meg Linehan of The Athletic.

Tony Gustavsson, currently serving as Australia's head coach and a former USWNT assistant, is a familiar name in women's soccer. His extensive experience includes assisting Jill Ellis in leading the USWNT to victory in both the 2015 and 2019 World Cups. Despite this, there are rumors that Gustavsson may be hesitant to relocate to the U.S., potentially impacting his chances of securing the position. His current contract with Australia extends through the 2024 Olympics.

“I was also clear then and I want to be clear now, I want to see investment — for me to be motivated to stay as well,” he told Channel Nine in Australia. “We can’t be complacent and think we’re done. This is the start and the platform. And I want to see investment.”

Joe Montemurro, the head coach of Juventus Women, has also emerged as a strong candidate. With a successful track record that includes a domestic treble with Juventus and a Women’s Super League title with Arsenal, Montemurro has proven his mettle in women’s soccer. However, he lacks experience at the international level, which could be a significant factor in the final decision.

Laura Harvey, the head coach of the NWSL's OL Reign, rounds out the top three candidates. Harvey has a wealth of experience within U.S. Soccer, having coached the U.S. U-20 national team and served as an assistant to former USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski. Under her leadership, OL Reign has thrived, earning three NWSL Shields and establishing itself as a powerhouse in women’s soccer. Harvey’s intimate knowledge of the current USWNT player pool could give her an edge in the selection process.

The USWNT head coach position has been vacant since August, following the departure of Andonovski after an unprecedented early exit from the World Cup. Since then, U.S. Soccer has been diligently working to find a suitable replacement, aiming to have the new coach in place before the end of the year.

Andonovski himself recently took the head coaching position for the Kansas City Current in the NWSL.

U.S. Soccer's search has been data-driven, starting with a pool of hundreds of candidates and narrowing down based on technical assessments, human skills evaluations, and in-person interviews. The final decision will be made by U.S. Soccer sporting director Matt Crocker, with approval required from president Cindy Cone, CEO J.T. Batson, and the federation’s board.

With the final FIFA window of 2023 set to start on Nov. 27 and two matches against China lined up for December, time is of the essence. The USWNT and its fans eagerly await the announcement of the new head coach.